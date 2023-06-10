2 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 5.15 lakh to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Two city residents fell prey to cybercrime and lost Rs 5.15 lakh.

In a complaint, Sandeep Kumar a resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), Sector 38 (West), reported that an unidentified person sent him a link through WhatsApp and lured him of earning good returns. The suspect tricked the complainant and made him transfer Rs 3.90 lakh. The complainant later realised that he has been duped.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

In another complaint, a woman reported that she searched for the customer care number of an app on Google. She contacted on the given number after which the suspect made her download desktop app. The fraudster then transferred Rs 1.25 lakh from the complainant’s bank account.

The police have registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station and initiated an investigation into the matter.