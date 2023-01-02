2 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 6.50 lakh to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, January 1
Two city residents have fallen prey to cyber criminals, losing a total of Rs 6.50 lakh in separate incidents.
A city resident was duped of Rs 3.50 lakh by a fraudster posing as a friend. Complainant Dinesh, a resident of Kishangarh village, claimed an unidentified suspect called him up, posing as his friend Kamaldeep Singh.
The suspect told the complainant he was abroad and the mother of his travel agent was sick. The suspect tricked the complainant into transferring Rs 3.50 lakh to an account. The complainant later found out he had been duped.
Further, Attar Singh, employed at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, claimed an unidentified person sent him a message through a WhatsApp number with his officer’s DP, asking him to send 30 Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 10,000 each. The complainant sent 30 vouchers worth Rs 3.5 lakh to the suspect.
Cases of cheating have been registered on the complaints at the Cybercrime police station.
The police have initiated an investigation.
