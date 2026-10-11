2 Chandigarh women lose Rs 2.44L in cyber fraud

Two women were duped of a total of Rs 2.44 lakh in separate cyber frauds in the city, with the accused posing as a sales employee and a bank official.

The police have registered two cases at the cybercrime police station in Sector 17.

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In the first case, Shalini, a resident of Kendriya Vihar, Sector 48, alleged that an unidentified person cheated her of Rs 59,000 by posing as a sales employee. The accused allegedly lured her with false representations and promises.

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A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by impersonation), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340(2) (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, Jasoda, a resident of Sector 41-A, alleged that she was duped of Rs 1,85,290 by a person impersonating an employee of Punjab National Bank (PNB).