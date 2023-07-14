2 Chandigarh women lose Rs 9L to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, July 13
Two city residents fell prey to online fraud and lost a total of Rs 9.20 lakh.
In one of the incidents, a 38-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person sent a link on her mobile phone through Telegram app, offering a part-time job. The suspect lured the victim with profitable returns and managed to siphon off Rs 8.20 lakh from her bank account.
In the other incident, a woman reported that an unidentified person made her download AnyDesk app and managed to withdraw Rs 1 lakh from her bank account.
Separate cases have been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.
