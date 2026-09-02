DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 2 CHB flats sold for Rs 3.81 cr in e-auction

2 CHB flats sold for Rs 3.81 cr in e-auction

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Chandigarh Housing Board office. File
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) earned Rs 3.81 crore from the auction of two 2-bedroom flats in Sector 63, while the remaining 12 of the 14 residential properties offered on a freehold basis failed to attract any bidders.

Advertisement

The board had offered 11 properties in Manimajra, including nine in Indira Colony and two in the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), but did not receive a single bid for any of them. An independent HIG house in Sector 46-C, which had a reserve price of Rs 7.33 crore, also failed to attract a bidder.

Advertisement

A two-bedroom flat in Sector 63 fetched Rs 1.92 crore, while another fetched Rs 1.89 crore against a reserve price of Rs 1.29 crore.

Advertisement

Despite the properties being offered on a freehold basis, the auction received a lukewarm response, raising questions over the reserve prices fixed by the board.

Property experts attributed the poor response to a combination of factors, including high reserve prices, location preferences and the purchasing capacity of buyers in the current market.

Advertisement

Nine residential units in Indira Colony, Manimajra, have reserve prices ranging from Rs 41.46 lakh to Rs 50.99 lakh. One Category IV flat and one Category I flat in the MHC have reserve prices of Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 2.64 crore, respectively.

The CHB had recently failed to attract buyers for commercial properties offered on a leasehold basis. The board had invited bids for the allotment of 79 commercial properties but received no response.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts