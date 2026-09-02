2 CHB flats sold for Rs 3.81 cr in e-auction

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) earned Rs 3.81 crore from the auction of two 2-bedroom flats in Sector 63, while the remaining 12 of the 14 residential properties offered on a freehold basis failed to attract any bidders.

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The board had offered 11 properties in Manimajra, including nine in Indira Colony and two in the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), but did not receive a single bid for any of them. An independent HIG house in Sector 46-C, which had a reserve price of Rs 7.33 crore, also failed to attract a bidder.

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A two-bedroom flat in Sector 63 fetched Rs 1.92 crore, while another fetched Rs 1.89 crore against a reserve price of Rs 1.29 crore.

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Despite the properties being offered on a freehold basis, the auction received a lukewarm response, raising questions over the reserve prices fixed by the board.

Property experts attributed the poor response to a combination of factors, including high reserve prices, location preferences and the purchasing capacity of buyers in the current market.

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Nine residential units in Indira Colony, Manimajra, have reserve prices ranging from Rs 41.46 lakh to Rs 50.99 lakh. One Category IV flat and one Category I flat in the MHC have reserve prices of Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 2.64 crore, respectively.

The CHB had recently failed to attract buyers for commercial properties offered on a leasehold basis. The board had invited bids for the allotment of 79 commercial properties but received no response.