2 CITCO staffers suspended over fraud charge

Chandigarh, February 21
The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) today suspended one more official for her alleged involvement in the withdrawal of Rs 35 lakh in bank guarantee.
An official said a clerk, Balwinder Kaur, was suspended for allegedly conniving with a private security agency, Oscar Security and Fire Services, which withdrew Rs 35 lakh deposited as guarantee to a bank, and forging documents.
Earlier, the corporation had recommended the registration of an FIR in the matter and suspended manager (commercial) Anil Sharma and clerk Rikhi Ram. It was found that the original documents related to the bank guarantee were taken away from the CITCO office and replaced by a duplicate copy.
Meanwhile, CITCO also placed the services of accounts manager Vinod Kashyap, posted at Hotel Shivalikview, under suspension and dismissed from service clerk Pooja, who was working on an outsourcing basis.
The duo had allegedly transferred Rs 5.21 lakh into the bank account of the contractor recently.
