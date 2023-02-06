2 Chandigarh residents held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two city residents have been arrested by the UT police for possessing heroin. The District Crime Cell nabbed Pankaj Thakur (38), a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, near the Makhan Majra turn with 41-gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. Also, Ashu (25), a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, was arrested in Industrial Area, Phase II, with 5-gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Jatinder shines in open jumping

Chandigarh: Jatinder Saini from PAP claimed 20 points on his horse Tarzan to claim a gold medal in the 60cm open jumping event during the Tricity Jumping League started to promote equestrian in the tricity and improve the standards of show jumping. Rochak Sobti from EEC (horse Diotmus) bagged the second position with 18 points and Deepender Brar from The Ranch (horse Leicester) claimed third position with 16 points. Gurbaaz Sandhu from The Ranch (horse MIAMI) scored 14 points to claim the fourth position, followed by Harjinder Khosa from The Ranch (horse Leading Lady) at the fifth spot with 12 points. The event was jointly organised by the riding clubs of the tricity. TNS

9-wkt win for Livewire Club

Chandigarh: Livewire Cricket Club (LWCC) defeated Mohali Cricket Club (MCC) by eight wickets in a match of the Yaad Karo Kurbani T20 Cup. Batting first, Mohali Cricket Club was bundled out for 61 runs in 14 overs. Opener Vijay Kumar (18) was the only notable scorer for the side. Harjinder Singh claimed three wickets, while Harvinder Nain, Ashish Kumar and Avi Kumar claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Livewire Cricket Club scored 63/2 with the help of Harvinder Nain (40) and Dr Luthra (18). TNS

2-yr-old drowns in water bucket

Mohali: A two-year-old girl died after she accidentally fell into a water bucket at her house in Mirpur village on Saturday. Ruby, daughter of Shyamu, a native of Sitapur in UP, was playing while her mother was working nearby when she fell headfirst into the bucketful. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. TNS

Doc loses Rs 61K to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A PGI doctor has lost Rs 61,000 to online fraud. Manish KC Goutam, a resident of Old Doctors Hostel, Block C, claimed he received a link to update KYC for his SBI bank’s app. On clicking the link, an application got installed on his phone. On filling bank details, money was deducted. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.