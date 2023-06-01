2 city residents lose Rs 1.57L to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Two city residents have fallen prey to online fraud and lost Rs 1.57 lakh. In a complaint, Sector 30 resident Rajat Sharma alleged he received a link on WhatsApp offering him a part-time job.

The complainant clicked on the link which led him to a Telegram ID. He was given a task of following Instagram IDs and Rs 210 were transferred to his bank account on successful completion. The suspect lured the victim to invest in cryptocurrency and made him deposit Rs 1.33 lakh. The victim later realised he had been duped.

The police were informed, following which a case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

Also, Sector 56 resident Manohar Thapa alleged an unidentified person called him up offering to waive his credit card’s annual fee of Rs 750. The suspect sent him a link and asked him to download an application. He followed the instructions and later found a total of Rs 23,993 were siphoned off from his bank account. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated.