2 club owners booked for playing loud music

Chandigarh, February 10
The owners of two night clubs in Sector 7 have been booked by the UT police for playing loud music.
The cases were registered by the police on the orders of SDM (East) Nitish Singla after clubs Bolt and Grapho were found playing music beyond the permissible limit.
The police said Bolt owner Rakesh (28) and Grapho owner Jatin Choudhary had been booked under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution Regulation Act at the Sector 26 police station.
Playing of loud music at night clubs has been a perennial issue with residents living in the vicinity. The residents have been complaining of nuisance caused by the clubs during night hours.
Last year, too, the clubs in Sector 7 were issued notices, but there has been no end to violations. Besides blaring music, resident have been complaining of rowdiness by drunk youngsters outside these clubs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...