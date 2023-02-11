2 club owners booked for playing loud music

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The owners of two night clubs in Sector 7 have been booked by the UT police for playing loud music.

The cases were registered by the police on the orders of SDM (East) Nitish Singla after clubs Bolt and Grapho were found playing music beyond the permissible limit.

The police said Bolt owner Rakesh (28) and Grapho owner Jatin Choudhary had been booked under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution Regulation Act at the Sector 26 police station.

Playing of loud music at night clubs has been a perennial issue with residents living in the vicinity. The residents have been complaining of nuisance caused by the clubs during night hours.

Last year, too, the clubs in Sector 7 were issued notices, but there has been no end to violations. Besides blaring music, resident have been complaining of rowdiness by drunk youngsters outside these clubs.