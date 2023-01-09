2 Chandigarh clubs face music for not adhering to noise levels

Chandigarh, January 8
A team of officials today seized sound systems, including speakers and amplifiers, of two clubs - Grapho and Vault in Sector 7 here - for continuously playing music beyond the permissible noise levels.
Nitish Singla, SDM (East), issued orders under Sections 133/138 of the CrPC on January 6 regarding the seizure of sound systems of these two clubs.
Accordingly, acting on the orders of the SDM, a team consisting of Vinay Chaudhary, Tehsildar; Maninder Singh, SHO of the Sector 26 police station; and Sushil Dogra, scientist, Pollution Cell; seized the sound systems today.
The SDM had earlier directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those playing music beyond the permissible noise levels. The permissible limit in the commercial areas is 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night, while in the residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...