2 convicted in fake currency case sent to jail, fined Rs 20,000

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) court of Special Judge Rajeev Goyal in Panchkula sentenced two convicts in a 2019 fake currency notes case to rigorous imprisonment along with Rs 20,000 fine each.

The convict, Kasim, has been sentenced to five years and 15 days in jail, and Najmuddin has been sentenced to four years and 10 days.

Najmuddin, alias Najmu, and Kasim had been arrested near a petrol pump in Sector 48 of Gurugram based on secret information, and a total of 6,000 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized from their possession.

The National Investigative Agency said the investigations revealed that Kasim had conspired with co-accused Najmuddin to print counterfeit currency using a printer and laptop in Nuh.

The agency stated that the printer and laptop were also seized during the probe.

The NIA stated that the duo had planned to circulate the counterfeit currency in various parts of the country.

The court of Special Judge Rajeev Goyal announced the judgment in the case on May 30 and said Kasim had been held guilty and convicted

for committing offences punishable under Sections 120-B, 489-A, 489-B, 489-C, 489-D, 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 489-D of the India Penal Code, and the accused, Najmuddin,

was held guilty and convicted for committing offences punishable under Section 120B, 489A, 489B, 489C, 489D, 489A, 489B and 489D of the Indian Penal Code.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula