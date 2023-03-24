2 cops held for graft suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A day after two UT cops were arrested by the CBI in a graft case, the Police Department suspended them and initiated departmental inquiries. The CBI had nabbed ASI Varinder Rana and Head Constable Randeep Singh Rana for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe from a Dhanas resident in lieu of not registering a rape case against him. Both have been transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26. TNS

Theft at house in Sector 21

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 21. Complainant Shashi Kapoor claimed he had gone abroad for five months and on return learnt about the break-in. He claimed six bronze statues, watches and other household goods were stolen. A case has been registered. TNS

Low water pressure in Mohali

Mohali: Water pressure will remain low till March 31 due to repairs being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Phase 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, Sector 48-C, 70, 71, Industrial Area, Phase 1 to 5, and villages of Madanpura, Mataur and Shahi Majra. There will be no water supply in the afternoon.

IPL ticket sale starts today

Mohali: IPL outfit Punjab Kings announced the launch of their ticket sales for the first two home games to be held at the IS Bindra Stadium. The tickets for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders tie on April 1, and Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on April 13 will be available at the stadium box office from March 24. The timings will be from 11 am to 6 pm. While the Gate 2 counters will be only for sale, the ones at Gate 2A are meant for collection of tickets booked online. The sale and collection of ticket facility will also be available at Booth no. 9 and 10 (near Town’s Pride Hotel).