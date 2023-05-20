2 cops stabbed saving youth, 15 booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

At least 15 persons have been booked for attempted murder and rioting after an ASI and a constable posted at the Dera Bassi police station suffered stab wounds during an attack with sharp weapons as they saved a youth from assailants near Vatika Ground on the night of May 16.

ASI Gaurav Sharma and Constable Sharat, both in plain clothes, were attacked with swords, sticks and kirpans, and sustained injuries on the neck, back and legs after they had saved a youth from a group of attackers.

ASI Darpan Ahluwalia said: “The ASI and constable have gone beyond the call of duty by saving a person from attackers.”

The two, wearing civilian shirts over uniform, were out for some work in private vehicles at 11 pm when they saw a person being attacked by 15 gang members. Despite the latter being armed sharp weapons, they rescued the victim, forcing the assailants to flee.

As the cops put the victim in a private vehicle and sent him to a hospital, another group of 10-15 youths, sympathisers of the victim, came and attacked the cops with lathis, bars and sharp weapons (kirpans), taking them for assailants, he said, adding it appeared to be a matter of gang rivalry.

The police have booked Sonu, Sahir, Salim, Sohail Topiwala, Haroon and Shehbaz, all residents of Dera Bassi; Nazim, a resident of Haridwar; and six-seven unidentified youths under Sections 307, 353, 341, 323, 294, 186, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station. The police were investigating the matter.

Bid to run over cop

Mohali: The police have booked an unidentified car driver for hitting Sadar Kharar Inspector Jagjit Singh on May 18 night. The cop was chasing a car when he stopped his vehicle near a bridge. The car driver tried to run him over when he signalled him to stop. A case under Sections 307, 353, 186 and 429, IPC, has been registered at the Balongi police station.