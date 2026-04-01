2 cousins die in accident near Raipur Rani, truck driver arrested

The police arrested a truck driver after two cousins on a bike died in an accident near the PWD Colony, Raipur Rani, on the night of April 4.

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The deceased’s brother, Nishant, a Panchkula resident, reported that on Saturday night, he, along with his younger brother Arun (18) and uncle’s son, Dixit, had gone to Badona Kalan village to visit their uncle’s son. They were returning to their village around 12:15 am when the accident took place.

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Nishant said the truck, being driven recklessly, hit the motorcycle head-on. Arun and Dixit died on the spot.

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Truck driver Abhishek Thakur, a resident of Chamba district, HP, was arrested.