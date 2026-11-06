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Home / Chandigarh / 2 CU students assaulted; gold chain snatched

2 CU students assaulted; gold chain snatched

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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A group of unidentified persons assaulted two Chandigarh University students and snatched their mobile phones, watches and a gold chain near Mamupur village on November 4.

The police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 304, 126(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sadar Kharar police station on November 4.

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Rahul reported that he and his friend Lakshay were on their way to attend a function at the university when they were waylaid by the suspects near Mamupur village. The accused allegedly misbehaved with them. When the students objected, the suspects assaulted them and snatched their mobile phones, watches and gold chain.

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The victims raised the alarm, following which the suspects fled after threatening them with dire consequences.

The students managed to note down the registration number of the suspects’ vehicle. The police are using the number to identify and trace the accused.

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