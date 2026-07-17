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Home / Chandigarh / 2 cyber criminals arrested from UP

2 cyber criminals arrested from UP

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested two Uttar Pradesh residents, including an alleged hacker, for their involvement in a cyber fraud that caused a financial loss of nearly Rs 19 lakh.

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The accused have been identified as Gaurav Singh, alias Deepu, a resident of Alka Puri Colony, Thana Cantt Campus, Prayagraj, and Sidharth Pandey, a resident of Azad Nagar, Prayagraj.

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The arrests were made during the investigation of a case registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cybercrime police station.

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The case was registered on a complaint of the manager of Corporate Incentive Solutions Pvt Ltd (CISPL), Manimajra, regarding the theft and fraudulent redemption of Amazon gift voucher codes, resulting in a loss of nearly Rs 19 lakh.

Following extensive technical analysis and examination of digital evidence, a police team conducted a raid in Prayagraj on July 11 and arrested Gaurav. The police recovered a mobile phone allegedly used to redeem the stolen Amazon gift voucher codes, along with several SIM cards.

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During interrogation, Gaurav allegedly disclosed that he received stolen Amazon gift voucher codes from his associate, Sidharth Pandey. He redeemed the codes through fake Amazon accounts and used the balance to purchase gold coins and other valuables. The gold coins were later sold to jewellery shops for cash, and the proceeds were shared with Pandey.

Pandey was subsequently arrested, and the police recovered a laptop allegedly used in the crime.

During questioning, he reportedly admitted to compromising company servers and stealing confidential corporate data, including Amazon gift voucher codes issued by various companies. Both accused were produced before a court, which granted the police three days’ remand for further investigation. After the completion of the remand, they were sent to judicial custody.

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