2 cyclists die in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 22

Two cyclists died in separate hit-and-run incidents on Friday.

In the first case, a cyclist succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in the Baltana area.

In the complaint to the police, the deceased’s brother Umesh Singh, a resident of Khera Mandir, Baltana, said he was working as a private security guard at a school in Panchkula. His younger brother Rakesh Kumar, 33, also worked as a security guard with him. On July 19, around 10:30 am, he and his brother were returning home when near Tribune Colony, a motorcycle came from the Baltana side and hit Rakesh’s bicycle and sped away.

Rakesh fell on the road and sustained a severe head injury. He was admitted to the PGI in Chandigarh where he died during treatment.

The police have registered a case against the biker on the basis of the registration number of the bike.

In another incident, a cyclist died after being hit by a car near the Kharar police station on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Jasvir Singh, 23. A case of hit-and-run has been registered at the City Kharar police station.

