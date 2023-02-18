2-day exhibition and sale by Agra-based manufacturing units inaugurated in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 18

A two-day exhibition and sale of products by Dayalbagh manufacturing units opened in Chandigarh’s Sector 35 on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Justice J.C Verma (Retd.), Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Handloom fabrics, hosiery, leather goods, pharmaceuticals and various items of domestic use are on display.

The exhibition will remain open to public between 10.30 am and 1.00 pm on Sunday as well.