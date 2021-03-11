2-day organ donation workshop ends at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

A two-day National Deceased Organ Donation Workshop 2022, organised to mark the World Organ Donation Day, concluded at the PGI here today. Over 400 delegates participated in the workshop.

Speaking at the valedictory function the chief guest, Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, said, “Nothing is more important than giving life to another person. By donating an organ, the donor family actually gives a life to someone. Besides recipient, the quality of life of his/her entire family gets impacted and benefits.”

Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, and organising chairman said, “The solution to organ shortage is possible only through systematic strengthening of the deceased donor programme. Requisite infrastructure, man power and community engagement are critical enablers to sustain the deceased organ donation programme.”

“The cause calls for an integrated, synergised and sustained effort of the government, healthcare professionals, community and NGOs to create a culture of voluntary deceased donation organ donation,” emphasised Prof Ashish Sharma, Head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, and co-organising chairman.

