2-day remand of accused involved in loot cases

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 21

The police have brought an accused here from Ambala on production warrant. He was involved in three incidents of loot and one case of fleeing from police custody, reported in the district between 2013 and 2015. He was produced before a court that remanded him in two-day police custody.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, is a native of Charali Julana village in Jind district and was residing at Rajeev Colony, Sector 17 Panchkula.

Sub-Inspector Minaxi Dahiya, In charge Sector 25 police post, said that on October 3, 2013, the accused, along with three boys, snatched Rs 16,08,870 from an employee of a petrol station near Amravati Enclave after firing into the air.

During the night of August 22, 2014, the accused, along with others, arrived at the Sector 25/26 liquor vend in a car and took away cash and bank documents from the vehicle of the liquor vend owner after firing into the air.

On May 21, 2015, he, along with two accomplices, looted cash from a vehicle of the Electricity Department, Panchkula. Naresh Kumar, a head cashier of the Electricity Department, Industrial Area, Phase II, had complained that around 3 pm, when he went to deposit cash in a bank in Sector 12, three youths shot him in the chest and snatched a bag containing Rs 9, 22,047 from him.

She said on October 3, 2015, a team of Crime Branch, Panchkula, arrested Sunil, along with other accused Vinod Kumar, Rakesh Verma, Pawan, Rajesh Kumar, Sultan Singh and Pappu, and were being interrogated during their police remand. Sunil escaped by deceiving the police on the pretext of stomach pain. A case against Sunil was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The police said the accused had surrendered before the court in Ambala on December 12 last year.