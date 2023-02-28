2-day Spring Fest at Town Park from March 4

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 27

Holi will be celebrated by showing flower petals on the visitors during the two-day 35th Spring Festival to be organised by Horticulture Department of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran at Town Park from March 4 this year.

Horticulture Department’s XEN Nidhi Bhardwaj said preparations for the festival are almost complete. She said Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will inaugurate the Spring Fest at 12 noon on March 4 and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will be the chief guest on the occasion of prize distribution and closing ceremony of on March 5 at 4 pm.

The festival is being organised after a gap of three years due to Covid.

Bhardwaj said the main activities of the fest would include potted plants competition, cut flower arrangement, rangoli competition and healthy baby show. Apart from this, hasya ras sammelan, mehndi competition, fancy dress competition, couple dance, mono acting, best out of waste, pot painting, face painting and folk dance will be organised by the school children. Special arrangement of swings is also being made for the children.

Bhardwaj said the residents of the city have also started preparations for the fest many days in advance as they would be taking part in the Best Maintained Garden contest in large numbers. There will be competition in the categories of Best Garden Maintained in School, Institution, Government Offices, two-kanal house, one-kanal house, 14-marla house, 10-marla house etc. Haryanvi Mahavir Guddu, Mini Maan will give their presentation in these two days.