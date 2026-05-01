2-day Tribune Edu Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

After successfully covering the Shimla leg, The Tribune will host 5th edition of the Tribune Education Expo Chandigarh-2026, powered by Chitkara University, on May 23 to 24 at Kisan Bhawan.

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The region’s top ranked educational institutions will participate in the expo focusing on a better future for students.

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The Tribune, most trusted, credible and number 1 English newspaper of North India, has been keeping tabs on the ever-changing market trends across sectors. The Tribune had earlier successfully organised Education Expos in 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025 in Chandigarh.

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Education is one of the prime components that build the personality of a person. Institutions started by educational societies, trusts and entrepreneurs are rendering great service by providing quality education and guidance that help shape the career and life of an individual.

To highlight the indelible achievements of dynamic and enterprising educationists and educational institutions that have proved their strong presence in the region, the expo will focus on reputed institutions in the region, along with various aspects of education and related professions.

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In previous years, the event provided an excellent platform to all educational institutions to highlight their core competencies and reach out to their target audience.

Whether you are a high school student exploring college options, a college student looking for a graduate programme or a professional seeking to enhance your skills, the Tribune Education Expo is the perfect place to start your journey. A unique opportunity for attendees to explore various education programmes, learn about career options and connect with experts in field.

Sonali Giri, Secretary Education, Government of Punjab, will inaugurate the event at 11 am. The counselling sessions will be organised by Aadi Garg and Cdr Jagmohan S Bhogal (retd).

Top educational institutions, including Chitkara University, Amity University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (Landran), Graphic Era, Dronacharya IAS Group, ICFAI University, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh University (Gharuan), NMIMS Chandigarh, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, HitBullsEye (Sector 34), Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions (Dera Bassi), ASBASJSM COP BELLA, EDULAND, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank, will participate in the two-day event.