2 days to go for school nationals, Chandigarh chess players yet to get kits

Chess players selected to represent the city in the National School Games have lodged a complaint with the UT Education Department that they were yet to receive playing kits. However, the department said the kits would be given before their departure.

The meet is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 23 to 28, while the local chess players will leave for the event on October 22. A playing kit includes tracksuits, shirts, shoes and a bag.

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While the department assured the players that they would be provided with playing kits before departure, one of the complainants claimed that the authorities were yet to float a tender for the kits.

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The department has denied the allegation. “These (kits) will be given on time,” said Nitish Singla, Director, Public Instructions, Schools.

“It’s disappointing that students selected by the department to represent Chandigarh at the national level have not been provided with the necessary sports kit and official uniform. We approached the sports branch of the Education Department regarding the issue. They said the sports kits were not available,” said one of the complainants, Kashmir Chand. “These children have earned the honour of representing Chandigarh through their hard work. They deserve encouragement and support, not disappointment and financial excuses,” he added.

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The department has selected 10 players — five boys and five girls. “With just two days left for us to leave for the games, we are yet to receive the kits,” said one of the players.

The department had recently conducted inter-school chess meets, at which the top three finishers were also awarded prizes. “Those who secured first position were awarded gold medals, while those who secured second and third positions were asked to wait for their medals. To date, the medals have not been awarded,” said another complainant. However, this claim could not be verified.