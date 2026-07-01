2 dead, 6 injured in separate road accidents in Dera Bassi on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

A motorcyclist died and a woman riding pillion was seriously injured on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway early this morning. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Preet Singh, a resident of village Dappar, Lalru. The injured woman has been identified as 31-year-old Sandeep Kaur, wife of Himmat Singh, also a resident of Dappar. She is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a Chandigarh hospital.

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Deceased Preet Singh was going to Zirakpur on his motorcycle today, where he works in a private company. His neighbour Sandeep Kaur, who works in a private school in Zirakpur, was riding pillion. When Preet Singh reached in front of Indus Hospital at 7 am, his motorcycle collided with a truck parked on the road. The collision was so violent that the motorcycle got stuck in the back of the truck. Both were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital in an emergency. Doctors declared Preet dead, while, considering the seriousness of Sandeep’s condition, they referred her to GMCH-32. The police have taken possession of the body and the truck parked on the side of the road and started investigating the matter.

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In another road accident, a 21-year-old girl died while five members of a family and a rickshaw driver were injured when a speeding SUV hit an e-rickshaw in Janetpur on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. The family was returning from Dera Bassi to the Lalru area after visiting a fair.

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In the accident, Avinash Raj Gupta’s 21-year-old daughter Chanchal Gupta died on the spot. Six persons, including his wife Kavita, 18-year-old daughter Renu, and two younger sons Shivam and Yuvi, were seriously injured.

Avinash Kumar Gupta, a resident of Lalru Mandi, had gone to Dera Bassi with his family to visit a fair. Late last evening, when the family was returning home in an e-rickshaw, a speeding Innova hit their e-rickshaw from behind near Janetpur village on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. The collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw hit an electric pole on the roadside.

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Dera Bassi SHO Sumit Mor said that after the accident, the driver of the SUV fled the spot. The police have taken both vehicles into custody and started investigating the matter.