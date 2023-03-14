2 Delhi residents get one-year jail for bid to cheat SP (City), Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Parmod Kumar Judicial, Magistrate, First Class, has sentenced two persons, Pankaj Kumar and Kapil Kumar, residents of New Delhi, to undergo one year of simple imprisonment for trying to cheat SP (City), Chandigarh, on the pretext of renewing an insurance policy.

On the complaint of Satish, Reader to the SP (City), the police had registered an FIR against the accused on May 5, 2015.

In the complaint, Satish said he was deployed on duty with Parvinder Singh, SP (City), Chandigarh, on May 1, 2015. He was holding Parvinder’s official cell phone while he was busy in an official meeting. He received a call from a number on the official cell phone wherein the caller said he would get the insurance renewed after paying Rs 20,000. After the meeting was over, he informed the SP (City) about the call.

The SP told him that he had not taken any such insurance. The phone call appeared to be from a fraud person. The police laid a trap after registering an FIR.

A team, which was sent to Delhi, identified the accused. Kapil was contacted and as per his instructions, a sum of Rs 10,000 was deposited to his account. He was asked to collect the remaining amount from Chandigarh. Kapil came on a motorcycle to collect Rs 10,000. The police arrested both accused.

On finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges under Section 120-B of the IPC, Section 66-D of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 and 420 read with Section 511 of the IPC against the accused to which they did not plead guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused under Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 511 of the IPC read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

“Nowadays, such offences are increasing in society. There is a need to put a curb on such incidents. The accused is a member of the inter-state group that runs a call centre and is involved in crime in a region by duping innocent persons by alluring them to renew lapsed policy on payment. They have not even spared policemen. They do not have fear of law and order and the message should also be disseminate among potential offenders in society so that they should have fear of conviction in their mind at the time of involvement in such activities,” said the court in the order.