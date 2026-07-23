2 Dera Bassi men die in mishap on way to Khatu Shyam temple

Two Dera Bassi men died while three others were seriously injured when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Sikar in Rajasthan. They were on their way to pay obesiance at the Khatu Shyam temple on Tuesday evening.

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The deceased have been identified as Sachin Magu (35), and Chandrabhan, both residents of the Anaj mandi area in Dera Bassi

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The five youths were trapped in the vehicle and were taken out by passers-by with great difficulty and taken to a hospital.

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Sachin had done engineering and was working as a property dealer. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. Chandrabhan was a street vendor. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The injured were identified as Anmol Sharma, a resident of Rose Wood, Rajesh, a resident of Gulmohar City, and Nikhil, a resident of Purani Anaj Mandi. Sachin was sitting in the front seat while Chandrabhan was sitting in the backseat.