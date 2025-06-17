DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 2 die, 1 critically injured in head-on collision on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2 die, 1 critically injured in head-on collision on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

According to passersby, the accident occurred while the drivers attempted to avoid a collision with a pickup truck
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons died, and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway near Sarsini this morning around 8 am. The deceased, Raja Ram, 65, and Sandeep Kumar, 35, residents of Hisar, died on the spot, while Mandeep Singh sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was rushed to GMCH-32, where he is undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

According to passersby, the accident occurred while the drivers attempted to avoid a collision with a pickup truck. The front portion of both cars was severely damaged. Passersby and SSF personnel extricated the victims with great difficulty and laid them on the roadside while waiting for the ambulance.

The accident caused panic in the area as passersby rushed to extricate the victims from the debris. Police took possession of the bodies and placed them in the mortuary of Derabassi sub-divisional hospital. The police said they would record the statements of the kin of the deceased once they arrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts