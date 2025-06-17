2 die, 1 critically injured in head-on collision on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

Two persons died, and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway near Sarsini this morning around 8 am. The deceased, Raja Ram, 65, and Sandeep Kumar, 35, residents of Hisar, died on the spot, while Mandeep Singh sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was rushed to GMCH-32, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to passersby, the accident occurred while the drivers attempted to avoid a collision with a pickup truck. The front portion of both cars was severely damaged. Passersby and SSF personnel extricated the victims with great difficulty and laid them on the roadside while waiting for the ambulance.

The accident caused panic in the area as passersby rushed to extricate the victims from the debris. Police took possession of the bodies and placed them in the mortuary of Derabassi sub-divisional hospital. The police said they would record the statements of the kin of the deceased once they arrive.