2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 17

Two kids have died and around 60 persons taken ill due to suspected diarrhoea at Dhire Majra village near Lalru. The authorities concerned have cut off the water supply to the village and sent tankers to the area.

The Health Department has collected water samples, the report of which is awaited.

The deceased have been identified as Arav, one-and-a-half-year old son of Dimple; and a three-month-old daughter of Parvinder Singh, said Dr Dharminder Singh, Dera Bassi SMO.

Local residents said both kids had been suffering from fever since June 12. Arav had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for the past two days.

Officials of the water supply and sanitation wing said water in some of the private connections taken from the main line got contaminated due to leaking pipes.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar Aahuja said, “42 cases were reported yesterday and 17 today.” He visited the affected area and gave necessary instructions to the health officials after reviewing the situation. Dr Aahuja said after some cases of fever and vomiting came to the fore in the village, the Health Department swung into action and conducted a fever survey in the village.

A medical camp has also been started, where ORS packets and other medicines are being provided to the local residents, he said, adding that samples have been taken from the supply lines in the affected area and the report will be available soon.

Apart from inspecting the medical camp, the Civil Surgeon visited the patients’ homes. He said the situation was completely under control.

Private connections taken from main line