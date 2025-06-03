2 drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 22.4 lakh seized in Lalru

The police today seized the property of two alleged drug smugglers as proceeds of drug trafficking in the Lalru area.

The police had recovered four quintals and 48 kg of poppy husk from accused Jaswant Pal Singh and Jasvir Singh, respectively, both residents of Sadarpura Mohalla, Lalru. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Lalru police station on April 16.

Pursuing the financial angle of the case, the Lalru SHO and his team identified a house measuring 130 square yards on the name of accused Jasvir Singh and Savita Pal, wife of accused Jaswant Pal Singh, worth Rs 22.4 lakh.

After investigating the case and obtaining details from the Revenue Department, the said house was identified and the case with respect to seize and freeze the property, was sent to the Office of Competent Authority, New Delhi. The police was successful in getting the house seized under Sections 68F of the NDPS Act and the Administrator of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, by the Competent Authority.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said more properties of drug smugglers had been identified to get them forfeited in the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.