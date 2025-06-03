DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 2 drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 22.4 lakh seized in Lalru

2 drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 22.4 lakh seized in Lalru

The police today seized the property of two alleged drug smugglers as proceeds of drug trafficking in the Lalru area. The police had recovered four quintals and 48 kg of poppy husk from accused Jaswant Pal Singh and Jasvir Singh,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:29 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police today seized the property of two alleged drug smugglers as proceeds of drug trafficking in the Lalru area.

Advertisement

The police had recovered four quintals and 48 kg of poppy husk from accused Jaswant Pal Singh and Jasvir Singh, respectively, both residents of Sadarpura Mohalla, Lalru. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Lalru police station on April 16.

Pursuing the financial angle of the case, the Lalru SHO and his team identified a house measuring 130 square yards on the name of accused Jasvir Singh and Savita Pal, wife of accused Jaswant Pal Singh, worth Rs 22.4 lakh.

Advertisement

After investigating the case and obtaining details from the Revenue Department, the said house was identified and the case with respect to seize and freeze the property, was sent to the Office of Competent Authority, New Delhi. The police was successful in getting the house seized under Sections 68F of the NDPS Act and the Administrator of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, by the Competent Authority.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said more properties of drug smugglers had been identified to get them forfeited in the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts