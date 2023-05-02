2 eatery staffers withdraw plaint

Tribune News Service

\

Chandigarh, May 1

A criminal complaint filed by two employees of a restaurant, Virgin Courtyard, in Sector 7, Chandigarh, has been dismissed by a local court as “dismissed on withdrawn”.

The order came after Ravinder and Rupesh, employees of the restaurant, made the statement before the court today that they don’t want to pursue the complaint further.

In the complaint filed under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC, the employees alleged torture by some unknown policemen on behest of a woman and her husband. They alleged they were tortured by the policemen on the behest of a woman, who, along with other women, came for lunch at the restaurant on April 8, 2023 and allegedly lost a diamond ring there.

In the complaint, they demanded the court to pass an order to register an FIR against the woman, her husband and some unidentified policemen.