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Home / Chandigarh / 2 engineers suspended day after scholar’s death at PU

2 engineers suspended day after scholar’s death at PU

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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28-year-old PhD scholar Jyoti was electrocuted during rain on the PU campus.
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Panjab University suspended an Executive Engineer and a Sub-Divisional Engineer of its Works Department a day after a 28-year-old PhD scholar was electrocuted during rain on the campus. The UT police registered a case of causing death by negligence in connection with the incident.

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Jyoti, a research scholar in the Department of Microbiology, died on Tuesday while walking from her hostel to her department. With parts of the campus waterlogged after rain, she had taken an unpaved path and allegedly came into contact with electric current that may have leaked from a nearby junction box. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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An FIR has been registered at the Sector 11 police station, and further investigation is under way.

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The incident triggered protests, with students raising slogans against the university administration and staging a dharna outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office. They demanded a time-bound inquiry, compensation for the victim’s family and measures to prevent similar incidents.

Following a meeting with Jyoti’s family late on Tuesday night, the university announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh — Rs 5 lakh from the Vice-Chancellor’s discretionary fund and Rs 11 lakh through the office of the Dean Student Welfare. It also offered employment to her brother, who holds an ITI (Electrical) qualification, as an electrician in the university in accordance with Punjab Government norms.

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University authorities expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Following the post-mortem examination, Jyoti’s body was handed over to her relatives.

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