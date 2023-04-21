2 fall prey to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Two residents of the city, including a woman, have fallen prey to a cyber fraud. The woman was duped of Rs 3.20 lakh by her

Instagram friend on the pretext of sending gifts from abroad.

The complainant alleged that her friend, who had introduced himself as Dave, claimed that he was sending her some gifts. The suspect asked her to transfer money to be paid as customs duty, which she did.

Another complaint was received from Chanan Singh, a resident of Sector 22. He alleged that an unidentified person defrauded him of Rs 30,512 by making two fraudulent transactions from his account after changing the mobile number attached to his account.

The police have registered cases at the Cyber Crime police station.