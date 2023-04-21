2 fall prey to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, April 20
Two residents of the city, including a woman, have fallen prey to a cyber fraud. The woman was duped of Rs 3.20 lakh by her
Instagram friend on the pretext of sending gifts from abroad.
The complainant alleged that her friend, who had introduced himself as Dave, claimed that he was sending her some gifts. The suspect asked her to transfer money to be paid as customs duty, which she did.
Another complaint was received from Chanan Singh, a resident of Sector 22. He alleged that an unidentified person defrauded him of Rs 30,512 by making two fraudulent transactions from his account after changing the mobile number attached to his account.
The police have registered cases at the Cyber Crime police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...
Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebri...