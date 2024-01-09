2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 8

Two unidentified youths, both aged around 25 years, were found dead under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks at Chilla village of Mohali in the early hours today.

Some passersby noticed the dismembered bodies from blood stains on the approach road and informed the police. GRP officials suspect it to be a case of murder as the bodies appear to have been brought in a vehicle and dumped near the track.

Bodies Mutilated Dismembered bodies found near railway tracks at Chilla village of Mohali in early hours on Monday

Passersby noticed blood stains on approach road & informed the police

GRP officials suspect it to be a case of murder as the bodies bore injury marks

One of the deceased had a faint injury mark on the neck. A damaged mobile phone and its cover have been retrieved. A forensic team collected samples from the spot. GRP DSP Jagmohan Singh said they received information from the station master about the two dead bodies around 2:30 am. “The deceased appear to be migrants. Their antecedents are being verified from nearby villages. The bodies have been sent to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination,” he said.

A GRP official said, “There are injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on the chest, head and arms. Blood was found on the roadside near the railway tracks. It seems the bodies were brought here in a vehicle. One of them has ‘Mahakaal’ tattooed on the arm, while the other has ‘MA’ written on his arm.” A case has been registered at the Sirhind railway police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali