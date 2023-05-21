2 found dead on railway tracks

Mohali, May 20
Two persons have died on the Ambala-Kalka railway tracks in separate incidents of suspected suicide in the past 24 hours.
Gurwinder Singh (26), alias Ladi, a resident of Chhat village, was found dead near Mubarikpur last evening. He worked as an ambulance driver at the GMCH-32 and had lost his job recently. He got married five months ago.
Dharam Pal Saini (61), a resident of Saidpura village, was found dead near the Issapur level crossing. The police have handed the bodies over to the victims’ kin after post-mortem.
