2 found dead on railway tracks

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

Two persons have died on the Ambala-Kalka railway tracks in separate incidents of suspected suicide in the past 24 hours.

Gurwinder Singh (26), alias Ladi, a resident of Chhat village, was found dead near Mubarikpur last evening. He worked as an ambulance driver at the GMCH-32 and had lost his job recently. He got married five months ago.

Dharam Pal Saini (61), a resident of Saidpura village, was found dead near the Issapur level crossing. The police have handed the bodies over to the victims’ kin after post-mortem.