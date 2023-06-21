2 fresh cases of diarrhoea at Dhire Majra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 20

Two new patients showing diarrhoea-like symptoms were reported from Dhire Majra village in Lalru today. A man and a woman complained of symptoms and were examined at the health camp.

A few water connections in Jarrout village have been snapped temporarily after the residents complained of water-related problems. The supply will be restored after water samples clear the tests of both the Water Supply Department and the Health Department.

Two kids have died and around 70 village residents have reported diarrhoea-like symptoms.

Teams of the Health Department are holding camps in the village. Safe drinking water is being supplied to the residents through water tankers.