2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Suspects in cases of robbery and snatching with recoveries made from them in Chandigarh on Wednesday. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

The District Crime Cell (DCC) of the Chandigarh police claims to have busted two gangs involved in several incidents of snatching and robbery in the city with the arrest of five persons, including two juveniles.

A team of the DCC laid a checkpoint near the Botanical Garden and signalled three boys riding a scooter without number plate to stop.

10 stolen phones, pistol recovered

A total of 10 snatched mobile phones, two stolen scooters, one countrymade pistol and three live cartridges have been recovered from both gangs.

One of suspects has been identified as Suraj Singh (19), a resident of Nayagaon, while the two others were aged 17 and 14.

The police recovered a countrymade pistol, three live cartridges, seven mobile phones and a stolen scooter from their possession. Subsequently, a case against them was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

The police said during investigation, Suraj disclosed that he had snatched the mobile phones in Chandigarh. He procured the weapon from a resident of Ambala.

The scooter recovered from them is owned by a woman Home Guards volunteer. It was stolen from Khuda Lahora earlier this month.

The police said one of the juveniles was already booked at the Sarangpur police station for sodomising a four-year-old boy in 2022.

In another incident, two youths riding a scooter were nabbed at a checkpoint near the PGI. They have been identified as Sanjay, alias Satya (21), and Mohit (22), both residents of Nayagaon.

The police said a knife, three stolen mobile phones and a scooter, which was stolen from Kurail, had been recovered from the suspects.

Mohit is an accused in a murder case registered at the Nayagaon police station in 2019.

