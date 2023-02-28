2 get 10-yr jail in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 27

A local court today awarded 10-year imprisonment each to two snatchers.

The accused have been identified as Sahne Alam, a resident of Kiratpur village in Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at Pabhat road, Zirakpur, and Ishrar Khan, a resident of Babipur village, Badayun district in UP and presently residing behind Big Bazar in Zirakpur.

While awarding the sentence, District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the two accused.

The case dates back to April 26, 2021, when the victim, Dimple Arora, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, in her complaint to the police, stated that two motorcycle-borne youths had snatched her chain while she was walking near her house.

A case under Section 379-B was registered against unidentified persons.