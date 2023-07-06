2 girl cadets of Mohali AFPI to don olive green

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Two cadets of the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls, Mohali, Palvi Rajput and Arshdeep Kaur Sidhu, have been selected to join the Officers Training Academy in Chennai for pre-commission training.

Palvi belongs to Pathankot and her father Ravinder Singh is a farmer, while Arshdeep hails from Bathinda and is the daughter of Harwinder Singh Sidhu, an employee with the Military Engineering Service.

Congratulating both the cadets for their achievement, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said the AFPI had been transforming girls of Punjab into ‘women of substance’ and helping them become commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.

Mai Bhago AFPI Director Major General Jasbir Singh Sandhu (retd) said the two cadets would be joining the OTA for the course commencing in October, taking the total number of cadets of the institute to have joined the Armed Forces to 28.