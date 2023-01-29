2 Haryana natives held with 14.12-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

The Sector 19 crime branch of the Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested two persons for possessing 14.12 grams of heroin.

Those arrested have been identified as Naveen Kumar and Abhishek, both residents of Mataor village in Kaithal district of Haryana.

A police spokesman said a team of the Sector 19 crime branch, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, was present in Sector 20 here yesterday. It received a tip-off that two persons belonging to Kaithal district, who are presently residing in Zirakpur, were involved in drug trafficking. The team laid a barricade near the apple market and overpowered two persons riding a scooty.

During the checking, 7.81 grams of heroin was recovered from Naveen, while 6.31 grams of heroin was seized from Abhishek.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects at the Sector 20 police station. The police said the suspects were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.