Panchkula: 2 held for assaulting Rajiv Colony resident

Panchkula, October 23

Two persons have been arrested for attacking a Rajiv Colony resident with a sharp weapon for not giving statement to the police against them in a murder case.

The suspects were identified as Sunil and Deepak, alias Tari, both residents of the colony.

The police said the victim, Deepak, aka Deepu, was returning home from Sector 10 on Saturday when he saw the two suspects, along with several youths. Tari told Deepu that they did not have any hand in the murder case and asked him not to give any statement against them.

On this, Deepu told him that that he would give a true statement. On this, he was attacked with a sharp weapon. The suspects fled the scene after the attack. The victim was taken to the Sector 6 hospital for treatment.

A case under Sections 323, 307, 506, 34 and 195-A of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Sector 14 police station.

The suspects were arrested and produced in a court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.

