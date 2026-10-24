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Home / Chandigarh / 2 held for bid to extort Rs 10 crore from Chandigarh builder

2 held for bid to extort Rs 10 crore from Chandigarh builder

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested two men from Tarn Taran for allegedly threatening a Sector 19 builder with death unless he paid Rs 10 crore. The police suspect the involvement of a gang in the extortion plot. More arrests are likely, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Arndeep Singh (30) and Bunty, alias Bunty Atwal (20), both residents of Naushera Pannu village, Tarn Taran. They were arrested on October 19 near the hockey stadium in Sector 18.

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The builder initially received threat calls. When he did not respond, a recording threatening his life was circulated and later sent from an international number. The police subsequently learnt that a weapon had allegedly been supplied and a firing at the builder was being planned.

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To avoid detection, Arndeep allegedly supplied SIM cards issued using the Aadhaar details, personal information and photographs of unsuspecting people who had approached him for SIM-related services. The SIM cards were allegedly passed on to his associates to threaten people.

According to the police, Bunty allegedly developed links with gangsters while in custody and communicated with them through Snapchat and other applications. Acting on their instructions, the two accused were allegedly to call the builder and demand Rs 10 crore.

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An FIR was registered at the Sector 19 police station on October 14 under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act were added later.

A country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered at Bunty’s instance. During three days of police remand, the SIM card used to make the threatening calls was recovered from Tarn Taran on October 21, followed by the mobile phone on October 23.

Both accused have criminal cases registered against them in Tarn Taran.

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