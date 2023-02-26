2 held for chopping off youth’s fingers in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 25

The police today arrested the main suspect, Gaurav Sharma, and his accomplice, Tarun, in the case pertaining to the chopping off of Phase 1 resident Hardeep Singh Raju’s fingers on February 8, at the Shambhu barrier after a brief encounter. Gaurav suffered a gunshot wound in the thigh as he tried escape.

The police have recovered a 9mm pistol, three empty cases and one live round from them.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “The duo has been arrested and admitted to the hospital. The car used in the crime has been recovered.”

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said both suspects were in their twenties. Gaurav hails from Badh Majra and Tarun from Patiala. The third suspect would also be arrested soon. Gaurav believed Raju was involved in the murder of his brother, Bunty Sharma, last year.”

The three youths had reportedly kidnapped Raju, a local resident, from the Phase 1 vegetable market and chopped off his fingers with a machete near the Badh Majra cremation ground on February 8. A video of the incident had gone viral.

The assailants ensured that the fingers were dismembered completely before fleeing the spot. The victim was taken to the PGI where the doctors operated on his hand to restore the fingers, but got limited success.

Gaurav had come out of the jail recently. The trio made a video of the incident and put it on the social media. A case of kidnap, assault, snatching and under sections of the Arms Act was registered against the three suspects on February 9. Meanwhile, DSP (Investigation) Gursher Singh Sandhu said both suspects were members of the Bhuppi Rana gang. After getting information about the shootout, police officials from Ambala also reached the spot.

Ambala DSP Joginder Sharma said, “As per the information shared by the Punjab police, a CIA team of the Punjab police was chasing the suspects in the case registered in Mohali. The Punjab police rounded up both suspects and took them along. The car, in which both were travelling, has been recovered. A complaint has been received from the Punjab police and a case is being registered.”