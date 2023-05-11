2 held for helping gangsters flee abroad

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

Two youths were arrested while six other booked for allegedly aiding the processing of fake documents for passports and visa applications of gangsters to help them flee the country.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) identified the arrested suspects as Malkeet Singh, alias Peeta, alias Pistol, a resident of Bhagtana Borawala village in Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur, and Mohit, alias Ricky, a resident of Gurdaspur.

Tarn Taran residents Gurjant Singh, alias Bholu, and Rashpal Singh, alias Dana, Ludhiana resident Jaswinder Singh, alias Khatu, Gurdaspur residents Lovepreet Singh, alias Navi, and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Lovely, and Gurpreet Singh Birowal of Nawanshahr have been booked under Sections 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Arms Act and the Passport Act on May 6.

The two suspects were produced in court, which sent them to three-day police remand.

Malkeet and Mohit are a part of nexus between gangsters and travel agents assisting gangsters flee abroad. They operate under gangsters Taranjot Singh Tanna and Gurjeet Singh Bhaa, involved in cross-border arms smuggling.

The police have recovered a Glock pistol and heroin from the two suspects.