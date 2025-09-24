2 held for robbery bid in Manimajra

The police have arrested two men within 18 hours of an attempted robbery at Reliance Jewels, NAC Market, Manimajra. According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of September 22.

Two masked men confronted Surendra Kumar, a security guard at Reliance Jewels. While one of them threatened him with a knife, the other tried to break the shutter lock. As the guard managed to raise the alarm, both robbers fled the scene.

Acting on leads, they arrested Himanshu, alias Sahil (32), of Ambala Cantt, and impounded a car used in the crime. Sunny (31) of Yamunanagar was also arrested today.

Watched videos on social media to plan strike Himanshu, who runs a housekeeping firm, had earlier provided services to Reliance Jewels. Familiar with the showroom’s layout, he, along with Sunny of Yamunanagar, plotted the robbery to meet their financial liabilities. They procured tools, including cutters, masks, gloves and raincoats, inspired by videos on social media.