2 held for robbing food delivery boy of Rs 1.98L

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 16

The Mohali police claimed to have solved a loot incident within 24 hours of the crime in which two robbers looted a delivery boy of a local food store of Rs 1.98 lakh, here today. The police also recovered Rs 1.4 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Amlala village, and Varinder Kumar, alias Bintu, a resident of Khedi Gujra village in Dera Bassi. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.

Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar Dera Bassi, in his complaint to the police, stated that he works as a delivery boy at a local shopping mall. He, along with his colleague, was returning in a tempo after delivering goods in Chandigarh and collecting Rs 1.98 lakh. When the duo reached near a beer factory under the Dera Bassi flyover, they stopped to answer the nature’s call.

He said two motorcycle-borne persons stopped near them. They first hit the driver side window with an iron rod. Later, they came towards the other side of the window where he was sitting. They held him captive in the tempo and attacked him with an iron rod. The suspects snatched a bag containing Rs 1.98 lakh from him before fleeing from the spot. He said he managed to note down the registration number of the motorcycle.

Divulging details, Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said police teams were working on technical evidences. They arrested two suspects and recovered a sum of Rs 1.40 lakh and a motorcycle from their possession. He said further investigations were on in the case.