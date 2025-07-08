2 held for running medical centre using fake documents

The police have arrested two individuals for operating an Ayurvedic clinic using forged documents. According to the investigation, the accused—Dr Krishna Kumar and Dr Virendra Kumar, both residents of Panipat—had obtained fake experience-based certificates from the Government Ayurvedic and Unani Medical Institute in Patna, Bihar. They were running an Ayurvedic clinic in Samalkha, Panipat, using these forged certificates. However, as per Haryana government regulations, certificates from this Bihar-based institution are not valid for operating clinics within Haryana.

A case had been registered earlier.