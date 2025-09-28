2 held for theft at salon in Kharar

Police have arrested two youths in connection with a theft at a salon in Sector 123, Kharar, and recovered stolen equipment, an LCD television, and around Rs 5 lakh in cash from them.

The suspects, identified as Guronkar Singh and Jatin, were arrested from a rented accommodation in Kharar where the stolen items were also recovered.

The case was registered based on a complaint of saloon owner Ritu Sharma, a resident of Sector 125. The FIR was lodged at Sadar Kharar Police Station on September 24, under Sections 305, 331(4), and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sadar Kharar SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said, “The suspects were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to three days’ police custody.”