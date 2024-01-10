2 held for theft in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for burglary at a house in Mani Majra. The police said complainant Satish Kumar of Mani Majra had reported that he along with his family had gone to his native village in Una, Himachal Pradesh, on December 29. On his return on January 2, he found that the door locks were broken and house ransacked. He alleged gold jewellery, cash and other valuables were stolen from the house. Subsequently, the police registered a case at Mani Majra police station. During the investigation, two accused, identified as Rizwan (34) and Pardeep Singh (30), alias Deepu, both residents of Kalka, were arrested and the stolen items were recovered from their possession. tns

Man held with fake currency

Mohali: The police arrested Sector 116 resident Sukhmeet Singh for allegedly circulating fake Indian currency notes in Santemajra and Kharar markets. The police recovered Rs 47,000 from his possession. A case under Section 489 C of the IPC was registered against him at Sadar Kharar police station.

