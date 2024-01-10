2 held for theft in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for burglary at a house in Mani Majra. The police said complainant Satish Kumar of Mani Majra had reported that he along with his family had gone to his native village in Una, Himachal Pradesh, on December 29. On his return on January 2, he found that the door locks were broken and house ransacked. He alleged gold jewellery, cash and other valuables were stolen from the house. Subsequently, the police registered a case at Mani Majra police station. During the investigation, two accused, identified as Rizwan (34) and Pardeep Singh (30), alias Deepu, both residents of Kalka, were arrested and the stolen items were recovered from their possession. tns
Man held with fake currency
Mohali: The police arrested Sector 116 resident Sukhmeet Singh for allegedly circulating fake Indian currency notes in Santemajra and Kharar markets. The police recovered Rs 47,000 from his possession. A case under Section 489 C of the IPC was registered against him at Sadar Kharar police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police
Suchana Seth was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth one by one, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...