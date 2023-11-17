2 held for vehicle thefts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Crime Branch of the UT police has nabbed two vehicle thieves. Two vehicles and four laptops that were stolen from cars parked in busy markets here have been recovered from them.

The police said they had information about a suspect involved in a vehicle theft, following which he was apprehended at Sector 15. He was identified as Aditya (26), a resident of Sector 24. The vehicle recovered from him was found to have been stolen from Panchkula, regarding which a case is already registered. Meanwhile, Varun, who resides on the PGI campus, was arrested on charge of stealing a motorcycle from Sector 52. Both accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.