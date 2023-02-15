2 held for youth's murder in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 14

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Naveen, whose body with sharp injury marks was found in the Mullana area on February 11.

The suspects have been identified as Shubham of Yamunanagar and Ajay Kumar of Mullana.

They were produced before a court that sent them to two-day police custody.

Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “Naveen used to work as a DJ and Ajay was his neighbour. They had a petty dispute, following which Ajay hatched a plot to kill Naveen. Ajay had given Rs 50,000 to Shubham to kill Naveen. Another person, who was accompanying Shubham, has absconded and efforts are being made to nab him.”

Naveen’s father, Surjan Singh, had lodged a complaint.