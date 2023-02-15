2 held for youth's murder in Ambala

Ambala, February 14
The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Naveen, whose body with sharp injury marks was found in the Mullana area on February 11.
The suspects have been identified as Shubham of Yamunanagar and Ajay Kumar of Mullana.
They were produced before a court that sent them to two-day police custody.
Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “Naveen used to work as a DJ and Ajay was his neighbour. They had a petty dispute, following which Ajay hatched a plot to kill Naveen. Ajay had given Rs 50,000 to Shubham to kill Naveen. Another person, who was accompanying Shubham, has absconded and efforts are being made to nab him.”
Naveen’s father, Surjan Singh, had lodged a complaint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...